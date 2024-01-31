Ronaldo to miss reunion with Messi after being ruled out of Al-Nassr’s friendly with Inter Miami

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the chance of a much anticipated reunion with Lionel Messi because of an injury. Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro says Ronaldo is recovering from a reported calf injury and will not be fit in time to play in the exhibition match against Inter Miami in Riyadh. Messi and Ronaldo were longtime rivals when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, and have combined to win 13 of the last 15 Ballon d’Or awards given to the world’s best player.

