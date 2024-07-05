Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will start for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France. Portugal is unchanged from the team that began the penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the round of 16. France is captained by Kylian Mbappé in Hamburg. The French dropped striker Marcus Thuram and were without suspended central midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Randa Kolo Muani was involved in the only goal against Belgium in the last 16 and start as France’s center forward in place of Thuram.

