Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappé is not just a clash of soccer icons but a clash of generations. They’ll go head to head when Portugal plays France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals on Friday and their heavyweight meeting just got a little bit bigger after Ronaldo said this would be his last European Championship. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will start for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France. Portugal is unchanged from the team that began the penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the round of 16. France is captained by Kylian Mbappé in Hamburg. The French dropped striker Marcus Thuram and were without suspended central midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Randa Kolo Muani was involved in the only goal against Belgium in the last 16 and start as France’s center forward in place of Thuram.

