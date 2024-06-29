Ronaldo, soccer’s ultimate showstopper, still Portugal’s main man despite slow start to Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been a showstopper at the European Championship but not in the way he’d like to be. The Portugal superstar has had to deal with a stream of on-field selfie-seekers during matches and in training. One presumed super-fan even leapt from the stands toward a startled-looking Ronaldo as he headed to the locker room after one match. He’s raged at a referee, booted away a water bottle and angrily remonstrated in the dug-out. He’s also had more shots than anyone else at Euro 2024. What Ronaldo hasn’t done is score a goal. Just don’t expect him to be dropped by Portugal like he was at the 2022 World Cup.

