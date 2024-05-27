Ronaldo sets Saudi Pro League season scoring record while Al-Hilal finishes unbeaten

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has finished the Saudi Pro League by setting the season goal-scoring record. Ronaldo scored twice in Riyadh as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 4-2 on Monday. He lifted his league tally to 35, one more than the record in 2019 by Abderrazak Hamdallah. When he was replaced near the end, he received a standing ovation. Al-Nassr finished second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal, which won the championship more than two weeks ago and completed the 34-round league unbeaten on Monday. Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda 2-1 with a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, his 27th, second only to Ronaldo. Ronaldo still has one more chance to end the season with a trophy when Al-Nassr meets Al-Hilal in the King’s Cup final on Friday.

