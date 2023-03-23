Ronaldo sets record for most appearances, Portugal wins

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped player in men’s international soccer. Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Liechtenstein while making his 197th appearance with the national team. Portugal won 4-0. Ronaldo had tied Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa with 196 caps after coming off the bench in Portugal’s loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The 38-year-old Ronaldo converted a penalty kick and scored off a free kick. Both goals came in the second half. Ronaldo had become Europe’s most capped player in 2021 after surpassing Sergio Ramos’ mark of 180 appearances with Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.