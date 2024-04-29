Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism, says Spain’s Real Valladolid is next

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazário has agreed to sell his stake in embattled Brazilian soccer club Cruzeiro. He says he will do the same at Spain’s second division club Real Valladolid, which he has controlled since 2018. The Brazil great started his career at the Belo Horizonte-based Cruzeiro but as an owner has been accused by supporters of failing to invest as much as promised. The new owner is Pedro Figueiredo, a billionaire who built one of Brazil’s biggest supermarket chains.

