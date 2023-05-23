Ronaldo scores winner in Saudi Arabia, says league is improving

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr keep its Saudi Arabian title hopes alive by scoring the winning goal in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab. If second-place Al-Nassr had lost the Riyadh derby then leader Al-Ittihad would have been crowned champion with two games of the season remaining. It was the Portugal star’s 14th goal since joining after the World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.