Ronaldo scores winner for Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Elite

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the winning goal as Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia defeated Al-Rayyan of Qatar 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage. Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside but his shot into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining in Riyadh proved to be decisive on Monday. Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal of the season as Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia won at Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates 2-0 for a second straight win. Al-Sadd of Qatar defeated Esteghlal of Iran 2-0, whose Tehran rival Persepolis drew with Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 1-1.

