Ronaldo scores twice in Al-Nassr win

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored both goals and Al-Nassr has defeated Damac 2-0 and kept alive their Saudi Pro League title challenge. The Portuguese superstar has yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Riyadh in 2022. He struck once in each half to ensure Al-Nassr stayed third, five points behind leader Al-Ittihad on Friday. Defending champion Al-Hilal is second. Just over a third of the season has been played.

