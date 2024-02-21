Ronaldo scores to help Al-Nassr reach Asian Champions League quarterfinals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr has moved into the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League with a 3-0 aggregate win over Al-Fayha in an-all Saudi Arabian matchup. Ronaldo scored the only goal in the first leg and then found the net in the return match in Riyadh with four minutes remaining of the second leg. Otavio had opened the scoring to ensure that Al-Nassr progressed. Al-Nassr is still aiming for a first-ever continental title and will take on Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.