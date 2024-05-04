Ronaldo scores his 4th hat trick of Saudi Pro League season

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scores his fourth hat trick of the Saudi Pro League season as Al-Nassr thrashes Al-Wehda 6-0. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner now has 32 league goals this season. That’s two short of Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record tally of 34 back in the 2018-19 campaign, with four games still to play. The win moves nine-time Saudi Arabian champion Al-Nassr to nine points behind leader Al-Hilal.

