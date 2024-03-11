Ronaldo scores but Al-Nassr ousted in Asian Champions League quarterfinals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored and Al-Nassr has still been ousted in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals. Al-Nassr responded to a 1-0 first leg defeat against Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates by winning the return match 4-3 in Riyadh. But Al-Nassr lost the penalty shootout 3-1. Ronaldo was the only home player to score in the shootout. The 39-year-old Ronaldo did miss several chances in regulation, and shook his head in disbelief in the second half when he missed the target from just two meters out with Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa on the ground.

