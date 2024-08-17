Ronaldo scores but Al-Nassr loses 4-1 to Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup

ABHA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first domestic trophy in Saudi Arabia after Al-Nassr lost 4-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the opening goal just before halftime in the season’s curtain-raiser between Saudi Pro League champion Al-Hilal and runner-up Al-Nassr. However, the 39 year-old forward then cut a frustrated figure after Al-Hilal netted four times in a 17-minute span in the second half, with former Newcastle and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović getting two goals.

