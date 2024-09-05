Ronaldo scores 900th goal and San Marino earns first competitive win. Spain held by Serbia

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal and got the best of Luka Modric in the duel of veterans in the Nations League. The 39-year-old Ronaldo became the first man to reach the 900-goal milestone in official matches for club and country by scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Modric’s Croatia. Spain was held at Serbia in its first match since winning the European Championship, while San Marino won a competitive game for the first time by beating Liechtenstein 1-0.

