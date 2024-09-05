Ronaldo scores 900th goal and San Marino earns first competitive win. Spain held by Serbia

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Croatia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal and got the best of Luka Modric in the duel of veterans in the Nations League. The 39-year-old Ronaldo became the first man to reach the 900-goal milestone in official matches for club and country by scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Modric’s Croatia. Spain was held at Serbia in its first match since winning the European Championship, while San Marino won a competitive game for the first time by beating Liechtenstein 1-0.

