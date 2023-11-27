Ronaldo rejects penalty he’s awarded in Asian Champions League

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s honesty has helped to nullify a penalty he was awarded as his 10-man Al-Nassr side held on to draw with Persepolis of Iran 0-0 in the Asian Champions League. Ronaldo went down in the box in the opening moments and the referee pointed to the spot. But Ronaldo joined Persepolis players in disputing the penalty. Referee Ma Ning checked the pitchside monitor and overturned his decision. Al-Nassr had already qualified for the knockout stages as the Group E winner and advanced unbeaten. In Group C, Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo picked up his first win since being appointed by Al-Ittihad this month after the Saudi Arabian champion defeated AGMK of Uzbekistan 2-1 to move into the knockout stages.

