Ronaldo notches his second hat trick of the season in Saudi Pro League

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half hat trick has helped Al-Nassr beat visiting Al-Tai 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a league-leading 26 goals for the Riyadh club. Al-Nassr was 2-1 ahead at the break. Ronaldo had been almost anonymous but scored his first after 64 minutes after a pullback from Senegalese star Sadio Mane. Three minutes later came Ronaldo’s second and Al-Nassr’s fourth. Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhim was the provider for the third goal, crossing to the 39-year-old Ronaldo to head home at the far post for his second hat trick of the season. With nine assists, Ronaldo has the second highest offensive contributions in league history, behind only Abderrazak Hamdallah, who recorded a total of 43 in the 2018-19 season, also for Al-Nassr.

