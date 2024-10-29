Ronaldo misses late penalty as Al-Nassr eliminated from Saudi cup

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a stoppage-time penalty and Al-Nassr was eliminated from the King’s Cup in a 1-0 loss to Al-Taawoun. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner has yet to win a major trophy since signing for the club almost two years ago. Playing at the round-of-16 stage of Saudi Arabia’s premier knockout competition, Al-Taawoun took the lead on Waleed Al-Ahmad’s header with 20 minutes remaining. Al-Ahmad was then whistled for a foul in the area in the 95th minute. Ronaldo had converted all 18 of his previous penalties for Al-Nassr but this time shot over the bar.

