Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr’s debut in Asia’s new Elite tournament with virus

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has a virus and did not travel to Iraq with Al-Nassr for Monday’s AFC Champions League Elite debut match at Al-Shorta. Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr says the Portugal forward “wasn’t feeling well” and “was diagnosed with a viral infection.” The club adds that the team physician confirmed he needs to rest. Ronaldo recently scored for Portugal against both Croatia and Scotland to take his men’s-record tally of international goals to 132. It’s the first edition of the Elite version which replaces the AFC Champions League as Asia’s top club tournament. Ronaldo’s debut in the Elite tournament could now come against Qatari club Al-Rayyan on Sept. 20 in Riyadh.

