Ronaldo leads changed Portugal against Slovenia in Euro 2024 last 16

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was not dropped by the Portugal coach for the round of 16 game this time. Ronaldo is captaining Portugal on Monday and will lead the attack picked by Roberto Martinez to face Slovenia in Frankfurt in the first knockout round of Euro 2024. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo was benched by then-coach Fernando Santos for the round of 16 game against Switzerland. His replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored three in a 6-1 win. Ramos is on the bench and Ronaldo is supported in attack by Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva

