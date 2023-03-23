Ronaldo, Kane break records in wins for Portugal, England

It was a record-breaking night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as qualifying for the European Championship in 2024 got underway. The 38-year-old Ronaldo now has more international appearances than any other male player after racking up No. 197 in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker marked the occasion by converting a penalty and adding another second-half goal to move onto a record-extending 120 in international matches. Kane became England’s outright leading scorer of all time by netting a first-half penalty in a 2-1 win at Italy. It lifted Kane to 54 goals for his country and that’s one more than Wayne Rooney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.