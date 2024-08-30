Ronaldo included in Portugal’s first squad after scoreless Euro 2024

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad list for the first two Nations League matches following the veteran forward’s disappointing European Championship. Martínez announced the squad for its home games against Croatia on Sept. 5 and Scotland on Sept. 8. The 39-year-old Ronaldo holds the record of 130 goals for international men’s soccer. But he went scoreless in all five of Portugal’s games at Euro 2024 before it was eliminated in a penalty shootout by France in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.