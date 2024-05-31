Ronaldo in tears after his Al-Nassr lose Saudi King’s Cup final on penalties

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has left the field in tears after his Al-Nassr team lost the King’s Cup final to Al-Hilal and ended a second successive season in Saudi Arabia without any major silverware. Al-Hilal won a penalty shootout 5-4 to decide a final that finished 1-1 after extra time in Jeddah on Friday. Ronaldo fell to the ground in despair and was consoled by teammates at King Abdullah Sports City. The loss came just four days after the end of a Saudi Pro League season in which Al-Nassr finished second, 14 points behind Al-Hilal. The King’s Cup final was a tempestuous encounter that saw two goals and three red cards.

