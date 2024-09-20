Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr deliver win in new coach Pioli’s first game

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has opened the scoring and Al-Nassr has defeated Ettifaq 3-0 and given Stefano Pioli victory in his first game as coach of the Saudi Arabian club. The Italian led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022. He was appointed on Wednesday to succeed Luis Castro. Castro was dismissed the previous day due to Al-Nassr’s slow start to the season with just one win in three Saudi Pro League games. Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Shorta of Iraq on Monday due to a viral infection but he fired home from the penalty spot after 33 minutes on Friday for his third goal of the season.

