Ronaldo held scoreless as Portugal’s perfect Nations League record ends after draw with Scotland

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless and Portugal lost its perfect record in the Nations League after a 0-0 draw at Scotland. Portugal had won its first three matches in the competition but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the Scots at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Ronaldo, sitting on 133 international goals, had a few good chances to break the deadlock. He seemed upset with the referee after the game ended, leaving the field with a sarcastic applause, waving his arms and with thumbs down. Portugal had beaten Croatia, Scotland and Poland in Group A1, which it still leads with 10 points, three more than Croatia and six more than Poland.

