Ronaldo grabs double as Portugal hammers Poland and ref suspends Romania-Kosovo in Nations League

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a penalty and an overhead kick and Portugal has beaten Poland 5-1 in Porto to guarantee its place in the Nations League quarterfinals. Portugal joins France, Italy, Germany and Spain in the last eight. Spain had already qualified and was too good for Denmark, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Pérez scoring in a 2-1 win on Friday. Scotland beat 10-man Croatia to win for the first time in nine matches. Serbia’s late goal in a 1-1 draw in Switzerland condemned the Swiss to relegation from the Nations League top tier. In Bucharest, Balkan tensions spilled on to the field again as the Romania v Kosovo game was abandoned in stoppage time

