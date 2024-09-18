Ronaldo gets new coach in Saudi Arabia with Pioli hired by Al-Nassr

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has another new coach in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr appointed former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli on Wednesday, a day after firing Luis Castro. The 58-year-old Pioli led Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and then took the team to the last four of the Champions League in 2023 before leaving the club in May. Castro was fired after a slow start to the season with just one win in three league games. In April 2023, coach Rudi Garcia left Al-Nassr after failing to secure first place despite Ronaldo’s arrival four months prior.

