Ronaldo frustrated and Portugal 0-0 with Slovenia at halftime in Euro 2024 last 16

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has had a frustrating first half and Portugal is 0-0 with Slovenia at the break in their round of 16 game at the European Championship. The Portugal captain came closest to scoring his first goal of the tournament with a powerful free kick in the 34th minute. The shot barely went over the crossbar though Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak was well positioned. Twice Ronaldo failed to connect with headers on teasing crosses into the Slovenia goalmouth first by Bernardo Silva and then Vitinha. The winner will advance to face France in the quarterfinals on Friday in Hamburg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.