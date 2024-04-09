Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup semifinals

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 2-1 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. The five-time Ballon D’Or winner signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022. He was dismissed in the 86th minute for striking Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi. According to media reports in Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old soccer great may receive further punishment after seeming to mock the referee as he left the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

