Ronaldo comforts disconsolate Pepe as Portugal’s veterans make cruel exit at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — This time they weren’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s tears. Instead the Portugal superstar’s role was to console a weeping teammate after a painful exit from their last European Championship and maybe their final major international tournament. Pepe is a defender still excelling for his country at the remarkable age of 41. He was inconsolable as he sobbed on the shoulder of Ronaldo in a embrace lasting about 15 seconds following Portugal’s penalty-shootout loss to France in the quarterfinals in Hamburg on Friday. They are two Portugal stalwarts with a combined age of 80 so it was quite the sight. Pepe says “soccer is very cruel.”

