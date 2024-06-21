Ronaldo can handle the physical intensity of Euro 2024, Portugal coach says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has plucked out statistics to defend his continued selection of Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker’s capacity to handle the physical intensity of the European Championship was questioned. The 39-year-old Ronaldo played the full game but didn’t score in Portugal’s 2-1 win against the Czech Republic to open the group stage on Tuesday. Next up is Turkey on Saturday. Get out of the group and Portugal will have to play every four or five days to reach the final in Berlin on July 14. Martinez insists that isn’t beyond Ronaldo and pointed to his record in the Saudi league with Al-Nassr in the recently completed season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.