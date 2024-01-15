Ronaldo and Neymar brought global attention to Saudi league. Now the focus turns to national team

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Mancini has won major titles with Italy, Inter Milan and Manchester City. Now he is aiming to do it all again with Saudi Arabia. The oil-rich nation has announced itself as a new soccer power after signing a host of the world’s leading players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to its domestic league over the past year. But the focus is on its national team at the Asian Cup as it attempts to win the competition for a record-equaling fourth time. Saudi Arabia’s opening Group F game is against Oman on Tuesday. Mancini was appointed in August last year. He led Italy to triumph at the last European Championship and is using that as inspiration for this tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.