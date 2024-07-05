Ronaldo and Mbappé well shackled as Portugal and France tied 0-0 at halftime in Euro 2024 quarter

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé were being kept largely under control as Portugal and France went into halftime at 0-0 in the European Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

The winner will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.

In Hamburg, there was one shot on target in the first half — a long-range attempt from France left back Theo Hernandez that was easily saved.

Ronaldo was well-shackled by France defender William Saliba, and even had a direct free kick taken off him by teammate Bruno Fernandes late in the half.

A France player has still to score from open play at Euro 2024, while Portugal didn’t score in its previous two games.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with William Saliba of France, left, during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.