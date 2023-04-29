Ronaldinho launching worldwide street soccer league

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brazil great Ronaldinho is launching a worldwide street soccer league to give talented young players an opportunity to showcase their skills and follow the same path to stardom as the former Barcelona player. Organizers say the Ronaldinho Global Street League will begin in “late 2023″ and will initially feature a social media tryout process where street soccer players of all ages can upload their best skills and tricks in a bid to join one of the competition’s teams. Head-to-head matches and skills competitions will be staged in major cities across the world and teams will compete in a league for the title of “RGSL Champions” and to become part of what will be called the Ronaldinho Globe Street Team.

