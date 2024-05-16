Ron Washington makes first return to Texas as an opposing manager with fond memories

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First-year Angels manager Ron Washington still has fond memories of Texas and his first managerial job. Washington took the Rangers to their first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He returns to Texas as an opposing manager for the first time Friday night when the Angels open a three-game series there. Washington is the winningest manager in Texas franchise history with 664 wins from 2007-14. The Rangers are reigning World Series champions after winning last year in Bruce Bochy’s first season as their manager. But Washington did get his own championship ring, as Atlanta’s third base coach in 2021.

