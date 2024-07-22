Ron Washington gifted ball by Kevin Pillar from the final out of the Angels’ final Coliseum visit

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Pillar made sure manager Ron Washington received the ball after making the final out in center field. It would certainly be a meaningful souvenir from the Los Angeles Angels’ last scheduled visit to Oakland. And Pillar knew he had to gift it to Washington, the longtime Athletics’ third base and infield coach who still feels so fondly about the franchise and city. Washington’s club rallied to beat the A’s 8-5 at the Coliseum, where Oakland is playing its final season before at least three years scheduled for Sacramento ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

