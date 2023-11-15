Ron Washington, 71, takes over as Angels’ manager with youthful vigor, plans to ‘run the West down’

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Ron Washington, the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels, smiles during a baseball news conference Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. The 71-year-old Washington managed the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels formally introduced Ron Washington as their fourth new manager in just over five years. The former Rangers skipper immediately declared the Halos’ goal to “run the West down” after nearly a decade of losing baseball. The 71-year-old Washington exuded gratitude and optimism during his formal introduction at Angel Stadium, where his ageless energy and boundless baseball knowledge are the team’s latest tactic in its attempt to end a malaise nearing a decade. Washington finally landed a second chance when he won the competition to replace Phil Nevin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.