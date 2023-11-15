Ron Washington, 71, takes over as Angels’ manager with youthful vigor, plans to ‘run the West down’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels formally introduced Ron Washington as their fourth new manager in just over five years. The former Rangers skipper immediately declared the Halos’ goal to “run the West down” after nearly a decade of losing baseball. The 71-year-old Washington exuded gratitude and optimism during his formal introduction at Angel Stadium, where his ageless energy and boundless baseball knowledge are the team’s latest tactic in its attempt to end a malaise nearing a decade. Washington finally landed a second chance when he won the competition to replace Phil Nevin.

