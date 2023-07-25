Ron Rivera says he has a lot to prove to the new Commanders ownership group

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he has a lot to prove to the new owners of Washington Commanders. He’s going into his fourth season as Washington’s coach and director of football operations. It’s Rivera’s first under the ownership group led by Mark Harris that also includes Magic Johnson. Rivera has met with Harris and is of the understanding that winning is the expectation. But the football lifer also wants to show his new bosses that he and his staff are coaching the right way. Getting to coach hands-on more than in previous years when he had to balance former owner Dan Snyder’s issues could be a benefit.

