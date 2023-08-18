Ron Rivera picks Sam Howell as the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera has named Sam Howell the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback. Rivera made the decision after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The team announced the decision Friday morning before practice. Howell, if he remains healthy until then, would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years. Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in the final week of the 2022 season. Jacoby Brissett is set to back up Howell on Sept. 10 when Washington hosts Arizona.

