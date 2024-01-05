Ron Rivera gets reflective about his time in Washington on the verge of likely his final game

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera will almost certainly coach his final game for the Washington Commanders on Sunday when they host the Dallas Cowboys. New ownership is expected to make wholesale changes to the front office and coaching staff once this lost season is over. Rivera has been in charge of Washington’s football operations since 2020. He acknowledged Friday that controlling owner Josh Harris would be splitting the personnel and coaching roles moving forward. It was the first time Rivera got reflective about his tenure with the organization long after the Commanders fell out of contention.

