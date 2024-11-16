Ron Peace throws for 4 TDs to rally East Texas A&M to 41-40 victory over Houston Christian

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ron Peace had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Sean Sallis with 36 seconds remaining and East Texas A&M held on for a 41-40 victory over Houston Christian after Dillon Fedor missed a 44-yard field goal on the final play. Peace led East Texas A&M (3-8, 2-3 Southland Conference) on a 10-play, 56-yard drive for the win after Houston Christian (4-7, 2-4) missed two field goals, lost a fumble and went three-and-out twice on its final five possessions. Peace completed 40 of 65 passes for 400 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions. Three of his touchdowns went to Christian Jourdain, who finished with six receptions for 106 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.