Romon Copeland Jr. runs 52-yards for a touchdown as Austin Peay tops winless Utah Tech 13-7

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Romon Copeland Jr. opened the game by racing 52 yards for a touchdown on Austin Peay’s first possession and Carson Smith capped it by kicking a career-long 51-yard field goal with under five minutes left as the Governors beat winless Utah Tech 13-7. Copeland took a direct snap, skirted the right end, ran through an open-field tackle at the 30 and weaved his way to the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. Smith’s kick from 39 yards out came with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

