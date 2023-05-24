Romero hits walk-off single, Arizona advances to Pac-12 semifinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kiko Romero hit a walk-off single to send Arizona into the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after a 13-12 victory over Oregon State. Romero, who entered the tournament leading the Pac-12 and ranking fifth nationally with 80 RBIs, came to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs before connecting on his third hit of the game and driving in his fourth run. Romero also gave Arizona a 9-8 lead with a three-run homer to begin a six-run sixth. Arizona (32-23), the No. 8 seed, scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. The Wildcats totaled 20 hits, with four from Nik McClaughry and three apiece by Mac Bingham, Romero, Emilio Corona and Tony Bullard.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.