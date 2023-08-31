Romelu Lukaku’s season-long loan deal from Roma to Chelsea made official

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku’s season-long loan deal from Chelsea to Roma has been completed two days after the Belgium striker was welcomed by thousands of Giallorossi fans at a local airport. Lukaku says in a statement on Roma’s website that “the welcome I’ve received from this club and its fans has excited me and given me even more motivation to give my all for my new team. The cost of the loan for the 30-year-old Lukaku is reportedly 8 million pounds. That takes taking the cumulative transfer fees spent on the former Manchester United, Everton and Inter Milan center forward to nearly 300 million pounds and second only to Neymar in soccer history.

