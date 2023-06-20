Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium beats Estonia 3-0 in European qualifying

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the space of three minutes to lead Belgium to a 3-0 win over Estonia in European Championship qualifying. Johan Bakayoko scored Belgium’s other goal. Lukaku broke the deadlock after an uneventful first half-hour with a flick and doubled Belgium’s lead with another clinical finish. Lukaku has now scored 75 goals in 108 internationals. Any other result than a win would have plunged Belgium into doubt after a 1-1 home draw with Austria last weekend that was followed by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ sudden departure from the squad. Belgium remains unbeaten in Group F, three points behind leader Austria and a game in hand.

