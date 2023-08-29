Romelu Lukaku lands in Italy to sign loan deal with Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Romelu Lukaku, second left, arrives in Rome, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2023. Romelu Lukaku has ended his standoff with Chelsea by flying into the Italian capital with the aim of joining Italian club Roma in a season-long loan deal that would see the Belgium striker look to revive his career in a third spell under coach Jose Mourinho. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alfredo Falcone]

Romelu Lukaku has ended his standoff with Chelsea by arriving in the Italian capital with the aim of joining Italian club Roma on a season-long loan deal that would see the Belgium striker look to revive his career in a third spell under coach Jose Mourinho.T hrongs of yellow-and-red clad Roma fans were awaiting Lukaku at the Ciampino airport as he descended from a plane flown by Roma’s American owner Dan Friedkin. Lukaku was undergoing a medical with Roma immediately after his arrival and then can sign with the Giallorossi.

