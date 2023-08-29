Romelu Lukaku lands in Italy to sign loan deal with Roma and reunite with Jose Mourinho

Romelu Lukaku has ended his standoff with Chelsea by arriving in the Italian capital with the aim of joining Italian club Roma on a season-long loan deal that would see the Belgium striker look to revive his career in a third spell under coach Jose Mourinho.T hrongs of yellow-and-red clad Roma fans were awaiting Lukaku at the Ciampino airport as he descended from a plane flown by Roma’s American owner Dan Friedkin. Lukaku was undergoing a medical with Roma immediately after his arrival and then can sign with the Giallorossi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.