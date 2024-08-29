Romelu Lukaku ends underwhelming second spell at Chelsea by joining Napoli for reported $33M

By The Associated Press
FILE - Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte congratulates his player Romelu Lukaku who scores the two goals during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lazio at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno]

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has completed his move to Napoli and coach Antonio Conte says he could play immediately. Napoli announced the news on social media. It did not give any details of the deal but Italian media reports say Lukaku has signed a three-year contract at Napoli and that the Serie A club has paid Chelsea 30 million euros plus 30% of any future transfer fee. Conte says Lukaku could make his debut Saturday at home against Parma.

