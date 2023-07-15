Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed

ROME (AP) — A Formula E race was temporarily halted after a high-speed multi-car crash. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident on Saturday. Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar through a turn and hit a barrier before bouncing back onto the track. He was then hit by the Envision of Sebastien Buemi and the Maserati of Edoardo Mortara. Antonio Felix da Costa, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns also hit debris and had to abandon the race. The drivers were all able to extract themselves from their respective cars and walk away without serious injury. Mitch Evans went on to win the race when it resumed after a lengthy delay.

