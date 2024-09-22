Roma’s turbulent week ends with a dream debut for new coach Ivan Jurić

MILAN (AP) — A turbulent week for Roma has ended with the team’s first win of the season and a superb start for new coach Ivan Jurić. A first-half goal from Artem Dovbyk and a Paulo Dybala penalty at the start of the second period set Roma on its way before Tommaso Baldanzi secured the 3-0 win in the team’s first match since the surprise dismissal of Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday. There was another eagerly anticipated match later Sunday with Inter Milan bidding for what would be a record seventh straight derby victory over AC Milan, whose new coach Paulo Fonseca is already under pressure.

