Roma’s problems increase with 4-1 loss at promoted Genoa in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s problems have increased after it was humiliated 4-1 at promoted Genoa in Serie A. Mateo Retegui scored again for Genoa and there were also goals for Albert Guðmundsson, Morten Thorsby and Junior Messias. Bryan Cristante scored Roma’s sole goal and Jose Mourinho’s side has just one win in its opening six league matches to leave it 16th in the table with just five points. Genoa has two points more after its first home win of the season. Fiorentina dominated against Frosinone but was made to pay for its profligacy as it was held to a 1-1 draw. Monza and Bologna drew 0-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.