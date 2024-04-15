Roma’s Ndicka discharged from hospital a day after collapsing during game

ROME (AP) — Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been released from hospital, one day after he collapsed at the end of a Serie A match. Roma says Ndicka appears to have suffered a collapsed left lung. The club adds no cardiac issues were detected in multiple tests on Monday morning and Ndicka was discharged from Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine. Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute, far from the action. He started pointing at his chest. He never lost consciousness and was taken off on a stretcher two minutes later, giving a thumb up to the crowd. But the game between Roma and Udinese, at 1-1, was abandoned. Roma says the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international will undergo more tests back in Rome.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.